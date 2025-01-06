



India's Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), initially scheduled for January 7, has been postponed to January 9, 2025. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced this change due to the need for additional ground simulations following the identification of an abort scenario during preparations.





Further validation through ground simulations is required to ensure the accuracy and safety of the docking process, which is crucial for the mission's success.





This experiment is pivotal as it aims to position India among the few nations capable of in-space docking technology, a critical component for future deep space missions and satellite servicing.





Both satellites involved in the experiment are reported to be safe, and ISRO has not provided specific details about the abort scenario but emphasized the importance of thorough testing.





The SpaDeX mission represents a significant advancement in India's space capabilities, aligning with broader goals such as establishing a space station and conducting interplanetary missions.





