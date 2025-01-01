



India's outlook on its relationship with the United States under President-elect Donald Trump is characterized by a blend of optimism and realism. Here are the key considerations regarding the future of U.S.-India ties in Trump's upcoming term:





Bipartisan Support And Strategic Partnership





The bilateral relationship between India and the U.S. has strengthened significantly over the past decade, enjoying bipartisan support in Washington. This foundation is expected to facilitate continued cooperation under Trump's leadership, particularly given Prime Minister Narendra Modi's established rapport with him.





Experts believe that Trump's administration will likely build upon the progress made during his first term, focusing on deepening strategic ties while navigating challenges related to trade and immigration.





Economic And Trade Dynamics





Trump's "America First" policy may lead to increased tariffs on Indian exports, particularly affecting sectors such as IT, pharmaceuticals, and textiles. Analysts caution that this could complicate trade relations as Trump seeks reciprocal measures from India.





Despite potential friction, India's strategic importance as a counterbalance to China may provide opportunities for enhanced economic collaboration. The revival of discussions around a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is also anticipated.





Security Cooperation





Security ties are expected to remain robust, with both nations sharing concerns over China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region. The potential for deeper military cooperation, including joint exercises and technology transfers, is likely to be a focal point of the partnership.





Key appointments in Trump's administration, such as Marco Rubio as Secretary of State and Mike Waltz as National Security Adviser, are viewed positively by India. These figures are known for their pro-India stances and commitment to countering Chinese aggression.





Geopolitical Challenges





The geopolitical landscape has become more complex since Trump's first term, particularly with ongoing global issues such as Russia's war in Ukraine and tensions in the Indo-Pacific. How Trump navigates these challenges will significantly impact U.S.-India relations.





Indian policymakers are preparing for a more transactional approach from Trump while seeking to stabilize their relationship with China amid evolving dynamics.





India maintains a hopeful outlook regarding its relations with the U.S. under Trump, it remains cognizant of the unpredictable nature of his foreign policy and the potential challenges that lie ahead.





Agencies



