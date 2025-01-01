



India and Vietnam are nearing the conclusion of a landmark $700 million deal for the purchase of BrahMos supersonic missile systems.





According to Indian media reports, negotiations are in the final stages, with the contract expected to be signed in the coming months.





Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence has reportedly reviewed and approved the technical and commercial parameters of the agreement. The deal includes the supply of BrahMos missiles for both the Vietnamese Army and Navy, further enhancing Vietnam’s defense capabilities. If finalized, Vietnam would become the second Southeast Asian country to acquire the BrahMos system, following the Philippines.





The BrahMos missile system is a product of BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia. Developed from the Russian P-800 Oniks missile (also known as Yakhont), the BrahMos has become a cornerstone of India’s defense exports. The missile is capable of being launched from land, sea, and air platforms, making it a versatile addition to any modern military.





The deal is a significant step in strengthening defence ties between India and Vietnam, two nations with shared strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Both countries have been actively enhancing their defence cooperation in recent years as part of a broader push to counter regional security challenges.





If the deal is finalised, it will mark a significant development in Southeast Asia’s military balance. Vietnam’s acquisition of the BrahMos system will enhance its deterrence capabilities, particularly in light of its territorial disputes in the South China Sea. The system’s ability to conduct precision strikes on land and sea targets adds a critical layer to Vietnam’s defense strategy.





The BrahMos deal is also expected to boost India’s defence export ambitions, which have seen significant growth in recent years. With this agreement, India continues to position itself as a major arms supplier in the region, leveraging its strategic partnerships and technological advancements.





Agencies







