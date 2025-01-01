



In 2024, India's foreign policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw significant developments, particularly through high-profile visits and strategic partnerships aimed at enhancing India's global standing.





Strengthening Ties With Russia and Ukraine





Visit to Russia: In July 2024, Modi visited Moscow for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, marking his first trip since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This visit focused on deepening cooperation in defence, energy, and technology, with both nations targeting $100 billion in bilateral trade. Modi was awarded the ‘Order of St Andrew the Apostle’ by President Putin, recognizing his contributions to fostering bilateral ties.





Visit to Ukraine: Following his Russian visit, Modi travelled to Ukraine in August 2024 at the invitation of President Zelenskyy. This trip emphasized India's role in advocating for peace and dialogue amidst the ongoing conflict, showcasing India's diplomatic balancing act between its historical ties with Russia and its support for Ukraine.





Expanding Relations With The Middle East And Africa





Middle East Engagement: Throughout 2024, Modi's administration focused on strengthening ties with Middle Eastern countries. His visits aimed to enhance economic partnerships and address regional security concerns. The increasing Indian diaspora in these nations has further solidified these relationships, contributing to economic and cultural exchanges.





African Partnerships: In November 2024, Modi visited Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana to bolster relations with these key countries. Discussions centred on cooperation in agriculture, energy, and trade, highlighting India's commitment to sustainable development and investment opportunities in Africa.





Broader Global Engagement





Bilateral Relations with the US: A significant event was Modi's visit to Washington D.C. in September 2024 for a bilateral meeting with President Biden. This meeting coincided with the Quad Summit, reinforcing India’s strategic ties with the US and other Quad nations—Japan and Australia—focused on ensuring a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region.





Continued Multi-Alignment Strategy: Modi's foreign policy has consistently emphasized a multi-alignment approach, aiming to balance relations with major powers while promoting India's interests globally. His re-election provided continuity to this assertive foreign policy framework.





Conclusion





India's foreign policy in 2024 was marked by proactive engagement across multiple regions, notably through high-level diplomatic visits that reinforced its strategic partnerships. The focus on balancing relations with Russia and Ukraine while expanding ties with the Middle East and Africa reflects India's broader vision of becoming a pivotal player on the global stage as a "Vishwa Bandhu" (World Friend) committed to peace and prosperity.





