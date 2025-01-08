



Donald Trump, the president-elect, has issued a stark warning to Hamas regarding the release of hostages held in Gaza. During a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate on January 7, 2025, he stated that if the hostages are not released by his inauguration on January 20, "all hell will break out in the Middle East." He emphasized that this situation would not only be detrimental for Hamas but for everyone involved, declaring, "I don’t have to say anymore, but that’s what it is".





Trump's comments come in the context of ongoing negotiations aimed at securing the release of approximately 100 hostages, many of whom were taken during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. He criticized this attack as something that "should never have happened" and expressed concern over the well-being of those still in captivity.





Steve Witkoff, appointed as Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, conveyed optimism about the negotiations, suggesting that progress is being made towards a ceasefire that would facilitate the hostages' release. He noted that Hamas is likely aware of Trump's warnings and the urgency surrounding the situation.





While Trump did not specify what actions he might take if the hostages are not released by his inauguration, his repeated emphasis on severe consequences indicates a strong stance against Hamas and a desire to resolve the hostage crisis swiftly.





AFP







