



On January 8, 2025, India inducted 62 indigenous vehicles for use by its battalion deployed under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). This fleet, produced by Tata Motors, includes a variety of vehicles designed to enhance operational capabilities in peacekeeping missions. The specific types of vehicles in this fleet include:





High Mobility Troop Carriage Vehicles Utility Vehicles (1 Ton and 2.5 Ton) Medium and Light Ambulances Fuel Bowsers Recovery Vehicles





These vehicles are expected to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the Indian contingent's operations in Lebanon, especially amid ongoing tensions in the region. The vehicles are scheduled to arrive in Lebanon on Army Day, January 15. This move aligns with India's commitment to strengthening its peacekeeping efforts and supporting international stability through indigenous manufacturing initiatives.





ANI







