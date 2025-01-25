



Chinese investors in Pakistan have recently filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) alleging harassment and extortion by local police.





This legal action comes amid claims of intimidation and illegal detention, with the investors seeking judicial intervention to declare these actions unconstitutional and to ensure their safety and freedom of movement.





The complaints have prompted a response from the Sindh government, which has acknowledged the issues raised by the investors. Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar stated that the government is committed to providing full security for Chinese nationals working in the region.





The situation highlights ongoing concerns regarding the treatment of foreign investors in Pakistan, particularly those involved in significant projects under initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).