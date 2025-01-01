



The United States has imposed sanctions on entities in Iran and Russia, accusing them of attempting to interfere in the 2024 U.S. presidential elections. This action was announced by the Treasury Department on December 31, 2024, and targets two specific organizations: the Cognitive Design Production Centre, linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the Centre for Geopolitical Expertise (CGE), associated with Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU.





The U.S. Treasury alleges that these entities aimed to exacerbate socio-political tensions and influence American voters through disinformation campaigns. This includes the creation and distribution of misleading content designed to sway public opinion and undermine confidence in the electoral process.





The CGE is accused of using artificial intelligence to produce Deep Fake videos and manage a network of fake news websites that disseminated false information about candidates. The Cognitive Design Production Centre has been implicated in inciting political discord, particularly related to protests over international conflicts.





Statements from U.S. Officials: Bradley T. Smith, acting undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, emphasized that both Iran and Russia have targeted U.S. election processes with disinformation campaigns aimed at dividing the American populace. He stated, "The United States will remain vigilant against adversaries who would undermine our democracy".





The Russian embassy in Washington denied any interference in U.S. affairs, labeling such claims as "malicious slander." Meanwhile, Iran's mission to the UN did not immediately respond to requests for comment but has previously dismissed allegations of election interference as unfounded.





While these sanctions are intended to disrupt ongoing disinformation efforts, they are viewed as targeting relatively minor entities that may not significantly impact the broader economic relations between the U.S., Iran, and Russia. However, they represent an escalation in tensions amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts.





