



Thousands of protesters gathered in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on December 31, 2024, demanding the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to issue a formal Proclamation of the July Uprising by January 15, 2025. This rally, organized by the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) group, commemorated the student-led uprising that resulted in the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and led to over 1,000 deaths during the associated violence.





The protesters emphasized that this proclamation is crucial to honor the sacrifices of those who died or were injured during the protests. They also expressed their desire for significant reforms, including a new constitution to replace the existing one established in 1972 under Hasina's father. Additionally, there were calls for a ban on Hasina's Awami League party.





During the rally, demonstrators chanted slogans against Hasina and highlighted their demand for accountability regarding her administration's actions during the uprising. The interim government has indicated its intention to pursue a consensus on a declaration that reflects the broader goals of the uprising, focusing on unity and state reform.





