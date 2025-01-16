



The United States has officially removed three Indian organizations—Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Centre (IGCAR), and Indian Rare Earths (IRE)—from its Entity List. This decision, announced by the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), aims to enhance cooperation between the U.S. and India, particularly in areas of advanced energy and nuclear research.





The removal is part of a broader effort to strengthen U.S.-India relations, especially in securing clean energy supply chains and advancing scientific collaboration. The U.S. administration views this as a significant step towards fulfilling long-standing commitments to civil nuclear cooperation established nearly two decades ago.





According to U.S. officials, this action aligns with U.S. foreign policy goals by reducing barriers to joint research and development efforts in energy security. It is seen as a move to incentivize collaboration with India while simultaneously sending a message regarding the consequences of supporting Chinese military advancements, as 11 Chinese entities were added to the Entity List for activities contrary to U.S. national security interests.





The sanctions on these organizations were originally imposed during the Cold War era. Their removal is expected to facilitate more robust partnerships in nuclear technology and rare earth materials, which are critical for various high-tech industries.





This decision reflects an evolving geopolitical landscape where the U.S. seeks to fortify its alliances in response to rising challenges from China while promoting shared objectives with India in energy and technology sectors.





