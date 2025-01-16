



Saima Wazed, the WHO South-East Asia Regional Director, recently met with JP Nadda, India's Minister of Health and Family Welfare, to discuss critical health issues focusing on women and children. This meeting underscores a commitment to enhancing health services tailored to these vulnerable groups within the region.





Wazed emphasized the importance of promoting health equity, particularly through interventions specifically designed for women and children. This aligns with her broader vision of addressing health gaps and empowering disadvantaged populations.





Both leaders acknowledged the need for a strong focus on mental health, an area Wazed has prioritised since taking office. They discussed strategies to integrate mental health services into primary healthcare systems.





The meeting highlighted the necessity of collaborative efforts among countries in the region to tackle public health challenges. Wazed reiterated that cooperative action is essential for overcoming crises and improving health outcomes for women and children.





This engagement reflects ongoing efforts by the WHO and Indian authorities to strengthen healthcare systems and ensure that vulnerable populations receive adequate support and resources.





