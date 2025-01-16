



On January 15, 2025, Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, announced a significant ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas via his social media platform, Truth Social. He expressed that this "epic ceasefire agreement" was a direct result of his recent electoral victory, which he claimed signaled a global commitment from his administration to pursue peace and ensure the safety of Americans and their allies. Trump highlighted his satisfaction that American and Israeli hostages would soon return to their families.





This ceasefire comes after a prolonged conflict in Gaza that has resulted in over 46,000 Palestinian casualties since its escalation in October 2023. The agreement includes a six-week ceasefire during which Israeli forces will withdraw from populated areas of Gaza, and certain hostages will be released. Trump emphasized the role of his National Security team and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in these negotiations, suggesting that significant achievements could occur once he officially returns to office on January 20.





The ceasefire and hostage release deal, finalized on January 15, 2025, follows over 15 months of conflict and was facilitated through negotiations involving Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.





Trump claimed credit for the agreement, suggesting that his previous administration's efforts laid the groundwork for this diplomatic breakthrough.





He added, "We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my administration is fully confirmed so they can secure more victories for the United States!"





The US President-elect also highlighted the efforts of his National Security team and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and ensured "promoting peace through strength" throughout the region.





He expressed gratitude for the upcoming release of hostages and emphasized the importance of continued collaboration with allies to ensure peace in the region.





Global leaders have also welcomed this development. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised the mediators involved, while former President Barack Obama described the ceasefire as a positive step towards alleviating suffering in Gaza.





Both Trump and outgoing President Joe Biden have claimed credit for the ceasefire deal, with Biden stating that it was the result of persistent American diplomacy and pressure on Hamas. The announcement of the ceasefire is seen as a pivotal moment in U.S. foreign policy regarding the Middle East, with implications for future negotiations and regional stability.





