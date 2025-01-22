



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Washington, D.C., on January 21, 2025, marking Rubio's first bilateral engagement since taking office. This meeting underscores the significance the Trump administration places on strengthening ties with India, especially in the context of regional security and economic cooperation.





Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing the US-India partnership across various sectors, including technology, defence, energy, and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. They emphasized the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific, aligning with broader Quad objectives to counterbalance China's influence in the region.





Rubio highlighted the administration's desire to advance economic relations with India. Discussions included potential trade agreements and investment opportunities, particularly in defense manufacturing and technology sectors. However, challenges related to Trump's "America First" policies were acknowledged, as these could complicate India's "Make in India" initiatives.





Another critical topic was addressing irregular migration. Rubio expressed a willingness to collaborate on this issue, indicating a mutual interest in finding solutions that benefit both nations. Reports suggest that India has shown readiness to accept back undocumented migrants identified by the US.





The meeting occurred shortly after a Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting, which included counterparts from Australia and Japan. This timing reflects a strategic prioritization of Indo-Pacific stability by member nations. Jaishankar noted the productive nature of both the Quad discussions and his bilateral talks with Rubio, emphasizing a shared vision for regional security and economic growth.





Jaishankar's previous engagements in Washington also included discussions with National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, further reinforcing the collaborative spirit between the US and India on global stability issues.





The inaugural meeting between Secretary Rubio and Minister Jaishankar marks a promising start to their diplomatic relationship, with both sides expressing optimism about future cooperation. As they navigate complex domestic agendas and international challenges, their collaboration will be crucial for enhancing strategic ties and addressing pressing global issues such as security, trade, and migration.





ANI







