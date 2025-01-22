



On January 21, 2025, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with newly appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, D.C., marking Rubio's first bilateral meeting since taking office. During their discussions, Jaishankar emphasized the review of the extensive bilateral partnership between India and the United States, highlighting Rubio's advocacy for strengthening these ties.





Both leaders exchanged views on a wide range of regional and global issues, reaffirming their commitment to enhancing cooperation in critical areas such as technology, defence, and energy. The discussions also touched upon the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, a recurring theme in US-India relations that often addresses concerns regarding China's influence in the region.





In addition to bilateral topics, Rubio raised the issue of "irregular immigration," indicating the Trump administration's desire to collaborate with India on economic ties while addressing migration concerns. The meeting followed a Quad foreign ministers' gathering that included counterparts from Australia and Japan, where they collectively agreed to deepen their partnerships amidst increasing regional threats.





Jaishankar expressed his eagerness to work closely with Rubio to advance their strategic cooperation further, reflecting a mutual interest in fostering a robust relationship between the two nations.





