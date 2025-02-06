



Dr. Binay Kumar Das, a distinguished scientist and Director General of Electronics & Communication Systems at the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), has emphasized the importance of mastering advanced technologies to elevate India's global position. He noted that advanced technologies have led to an eightfold increase in the country's defence exports over the last five years.





Speaking at the 11th convocation ceremony of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Dr. Das highlighted how combat operations have evolved and the necessity of taking technology to the next level. He mentioned the India Semiconductor Mission, the Mission for Green Hydrogen, and PLI missions as initiatives poised to redefine New India. He also stressed DRDO’s commitment to domestic production, aiming to halt imports and develop all systems within the country.





DRDO's role in boosting defence exports:





The budgetary allocation for DRDO has been increased to ₹23,855 crore for FY 2024-25. A significant portion—₹13,208 crore—has been earmarked for capital expenditure.





Technology Transfer and Collaboration DRDO has adopted a strategy centred on technology transfer and collaboration with India’s private sector. It transfers technology for various systems to Indian defence manufacturers, enabling large-scale production for export. DRDO has also established collaborative agreements with international defence companies to co-develop and co-produce advanced systems.





DRDO develops a wide range of defence technologies including tactical missiles, armaments and ammunitions, sensors, avionics, EW systems, Life Science Products, Torpedoes, Communication Systems, and Engineering Systems. Many of these products have export potential.





DRDO supports industries by providing Transfer of Technology, hand holding support and necessary policy framework to facilitate Indian industries for exports. DRDO also supports industry in evolving the specifications of the export variant of the products to enable industry to respond to the RFPs of friendly nations.





