



Aero India 2025, Asia's premier aerospace exhibition, has begun today, February 10, and will continue until February 14 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. The event will showcase a range of advanced aircraft, including the U.S. F-35 Lightning II and Russia's Su-57.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 15th edition of Aero India, emphasizing India's strength and self-reliance in the aerospace sector.





Spectators can witness aerial displays, including the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran and Sarang teams, as well as international aerobatic squads. The exhibition includes participation from the US Air Force's F-35 fifth-generation fighter aircraft, and the Russian Su-57.





The event highlights India's growing capabilities in the global aerospace arena, with a dedicated India Pavilion displaying over 275 exhibits across five zones. Indian defence giants like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) are showcasing their latest innovations, including the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas) and the Advanced Light Helicopter (Dhruv).





Prior to the event, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh took a historic flight together in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS.





The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted mainly clear skies throughout the week in Bengaluru.





Bangalore Traffic Police have implemented traffic restrictions and diversions from February 10 to 14. Attendees were advised to arrive early, carry valid identification, and use public transportation. The exhibition is open daily from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with air shows in the morning and afternoon.





The event includes a Defence Ministers' Conclave for discussions on global security and defence partnerships. The first three days (Feb 10–12) are reserved for business travellers.





Reuters







