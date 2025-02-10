



Russia is planning to offer its KA-226T helicopter to India again, this time featuring the newly certified the Klimov VK-650V engine. This move aims to revive a previously stalled deal to jointly manufacture the helicopters in India.





The United Engine Corporation (UEC) of Russia has received a type certificate for the VK-650V aircraft engine, designed for light helicopters weighing up to 4 tons. This certification paves the way for the engine's use in the Russian Ansat and Ka-226T helicopters. The VK-650V is Russia's first helicopter engine in the 650-750 horsepower range. Development of the VK-650V started in 2019, with engineering tests completed in 2023. The engine received its type certificate in early 2025.





The VK-650V engine has a take-off power of 650hp and is designed to operate as part of the Russian Ka-226T light-class helicopters. It can also be installed on Ansat-U, VRT-500 helicopters and foreign helicopters of the same payload class. The main advantages of the new engine are the modularity of the design, the use of additive technologies, a high resource and the presence of an automatic control system (ACS) of the FADEC type, which is also being developed by JSC “UEC-Klimov”





During the implementation of the VK-650V project, special attention was given to the engine's after-sales service. To ensure efficient maintenance and repair, JSC UEC-Klimov developed a mobile service unit (MSB), essentially a mobile service centre. This unit can be rapidly deployed within 7-10 days to the point of operation, providing production facilities for all forms of engine maintenance and repair. The MSB is built around a 40-foot container, housing both a warehouse and a production facility, and is designed to be transportable by any means.





Russia's Offer





Russian officials are expected to present and renew their pitch to sell the KA-226T to India at Aero India 2025. ROSTEC plans to showcase a model of the Ka-226T at the event. Aero India 2025 starts on February 10.





A prior proposal to jointly manufacture the KA-226T in India was put on hold due to disagreements over technology transfer and the unavailability of the French-made Safran engine, which was initially intended for the helicopter.





The new proposal might include assembling the VK-650V in India, building on successful collaborations in manufacturing and assembling engines for the Su-30MKI aircraft. The VK-650V is designed to replace foreign engines in the Ansat and Ka-226T helicopters.





The initial agreement between India and Russia, signed in 2015, aimed to jointly manufacture 200 Ka-226T helicopters at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in India. The first 40 helicopters were to be built in Russia, with the remaining 160 to be manufactured and assembled in Tumkur, Karnataka, with increasing local production.





The local manufacturing in India is planned via a joint venture called Indo-Russian Helicopters, with HAL owning 50.5%, Russian Helicopters holding 42.5%, and Rosoboronexport holding 7%.





The KA-226T is suited for operations in the Himalayas and can operate on one engine and rotor blade set in emergencies. Its detachable payload compartment can be modified for troop transport, cargo delivery, and medical evacuation.





Agencies







