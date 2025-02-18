



Bharat Forge has introduced a new Towed Gun System to meet the Indian Army's requirements, following its work on the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS). This move is part of Bharat Forge's ongoing efforts to enhance India's indigenous defence capabilities and align with the government's "Make in India" initiative.





Bharat Forge's new offering is distinct and not based on Israeli designs, as confirmed by Neelesh Tungar, CEO of Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited. This system aims to fulfil the Indian Army's expectations for advanced artillery capabilities.





The ATAGS, developed in collaboration with TATA Advanced Systems and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is a 155mm/52 calibre towed artillery system known for its extended range of over 48 kilometers and high rate of fire. Bharat Forge has secured significant contracts for this system, indicating its readiness for deployment after extensive testing across various terrains.





The introduction of the new towed gun system reflects Bharat Forge's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The company is also focusing on export opportunities, as the ATAGS has already garnered interest from international markets, including a successful deployment in Armenia.





In his discussion, Tungar expressed optimism about the ongoing defence reforms in India and how they could further boost domestic manufacturing capabilities. The strategic focus is not only on meeting current military needs but also on establishing India as a credible player in the global defence market.





This development marks a significant step in enhancing India's artillery capabilities while promoting indigenous defence manufacturing.





