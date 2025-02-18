



Hyprix, a Bangalore-based defence and aerospace start-up, has made significant strides in India's high-speed aviation sector by successfully testing Tezz, the first privately developed ramjet engine in the country.





This achievement was realised in just five months, from design to testing, in collaboration with the National Centre for Combustion Research and Development (NCCRD) at IIT-Madras. Tezz is a next-generation liquid-fuelled ramjet engine capable of operating at speeds ranging from Mach 2 to Mach 4, marking a pivotal advancement in India's defence technology landscape.









Founded in June 2024 by Devmalya Biswas and Divyanshu Mandowara, Hyprix aims to revolutionize India's defence capabilities through innovative propulsion technologies. The founders identified a critical gap in the Indian defence sector, which has traditionally relied on foreign technology for advanced propulsion systems. The successful development of Tezz not only enhances India's self-reliance but also positions Hyprix as a leader in indigenous defence manufacturing.





Key Features of Tezz





Speed Range: Operates effectively between Mach 2 and Mach 4.





Efficiency: Offers three to four times the efficiency of conventional solid rocket-powered systems, allowing for longer ranges and sustained speeds.





Indigenous Development: Reduces reliance on foreign technology, aligning with India's strategic goals for self-sufficiency in defence.





Challenges Faced





The journey to developing Tezz was fraught with challenges, including scepticism from experts, financial constraints, and operational hurdles. The founders faced doubts from the scientific community regarding the feasibility of a private company achieving such a complex project. However, their persistence and innovative approach led to the successful testing of Tezz in January 2025.





Following the success of Tezz, Hyprix is now focusing on developing Kira-M1, a 155mm ramjet-propelled extended-range artillery shell. This initiative aims to address India's artillery production shortfall and enhance military capabilities through advanced technology. Kira-M1 is designed to significantly extend range and accuracy while reducing costs associated with imported artillery systems.





Hyprix's achievements underscore the potential of private enterprises in transforming India's defence landscape, fostering innovation, and enhancing national security through homegrown solutions.





