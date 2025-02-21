



India is actively pursuing partnerships with the United States, UK and France to enhance its indigenous fighter aircraft capabilities under the 'Make in India' initiative. This effort includes discussions for fighter jet engines crucial for the development of various aircraft, including the TEJAS MK-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





These talks occur as India seeks to bolster its domestic defence production and modernize its air force.





In addition to engine development, India plans to procure 114 multi-role fighter jets to bolster its Air Force fleet, which has been facing challenges due to declining squadron strength. The government is set to issue requests for proposals this year, inviting bids from global manufacturers including Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Rolls-Royce and others. This procurement process is crucial as it aims to address immediate operational needs while fostering local manufacturing through partnerships with foreign companies.





The timelines for the induction of India's advanced fighter jets, the TEJAS MK-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), have been outlined by various defence officials. The TEJAS MK-2 is expected to be ready for induction into the Indian Air Force (IAF) by 2028-2029. This timeline reflects significant progress in its development, with the prototype set to be unveiled by the end of 2025, and its first flight anticipated in early 2026.

Plans are in place to produce multiple squadrons of the TEJAS MK-2, with discussions about building new assembly lines to boost production rates. The goal is to potentially have six squadrons operational by around 2030.

The AMCA's first flight is expected to occur approximately seven years from now, placing it around 2030-31. Full induction could take up to ten years, projecting its entry into service around 2036.

The AMCA is designed as a next-generation stealth fighter, which will gradually replace older aircraft in the IAF fleet. Its development includes advanced technologies such as stealth capabilities, sophisticated sensors and supercruise.



United States





India is in talks with the U.S. to co-produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force. A deal was initially agreed upon in 2023.





A deal with GE Aerospace is expected by March 2025 for the co-production of GE-F414 INS6 engines, which will power the TEJAS MK-2 and the initial AMCA fighters. However, recent reports indicate that negotiations have encountered obstacles, with GE demanding $1.5 billion instead of the initially anticipated $1 billion for the deal.





Conversely, India is also considering acquiring F-35 fighter jets from the U.S., potentially mirroring the Rafale deal with France through a government-to-government agreement. Due to the high costs associated with acquisition and maintenance, India might opt for a limited number of F-35s. These jets could serve as an interim solution until the indigenous Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft program is ready. A key concern for the U.S. is ensuring that the S-400 systems, which India already possesses from Russia, are not used to gather data on the F-35s.





France





France has been a close strategic partner to India in the defence and aerospace sectors. French jet-engine maker Safran has been at the forefront of cooperation, as their engines power hundreds of Indian military helicopters and the Rafale fighter jets.





The proposed acquisition of French Rafale Marine jets was intended as a temporary measure until indigenous Twin Engine Deck Based Fighters become operational.





France has offered its fifth-generation fighter engine technology to India.





India's pursuit of fighter jet engine technology from both the U.S. and France highlights its strategy to diversify its sources and promote indigenous defence production. The deals with the U.S. and France are critical for India's plans for the TEJAS MK-2, AMCA, and TEDBF.





The key question is: who will emerge victorious in the race? While both countries present compelling offers, France's emphasis on technology transfer, higher engine performance, local manufacturing commitments, cost competitiveness, protection of a sanctions-free environment and strong bilateral relations may give it an edge in securing the turbofan jet engine deal with India.

UK

Rolls-Royce has made a significant offer to India, proposing to co-develop a new jet engine specifically for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program. This proposal includes a "Clean-Slate" design, which means the engine will be developed from scratch rather than based on existing models like the Eurojet EJ200. This approach allows for complete ownership of intellectual property (IP) by India, enabling full control over the engine's design, production, and future upgrades.

The engine will be tailored to the AMCA's specific requirements, promising enhanced performance and efficiency compared to current fifth-generation fighter engines. Rolls-Royce aims to deliver a fully operational engine within 10 years, which is significantly faster than typical development timelines for such complex projects.

The complete transfer of IP rights is a crucial aspect, allowing India to achieve greater self-reliance in defence technology.

The offer includes rights for India to export the engine, potentially opening new revenue streams and enhancing India's position in the global defence market.

A successful partnership could expedite the development of India's fifth-generation fighter jet, providing a strategic advantage in regional air power dynamics. Access to advanced engine technology and IP transfer would significantly contribute to India's goal of self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing. This initiative could further solidify strategic ties between India and the UK, fostering deeper collaboration in defence and technology sectors.

But there are Challenges ahead, Developing a new engine within the proposed time frame poses significant technological challenges that need careful evaluation by India's DRDO. The financial implications of such a project will require thorough assessment and resource allocation from India. The deal may encounter geopolitical obstacles due to India's complex relationships with some of Rolls-Royce's existing partners.



Agencies







