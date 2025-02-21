



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed the necessity for "more plurilateralism" to address global deficits during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Johannesburg on February 21, 2025. He articulated that international cooperation must become more transparent and inclusive, moving away from unilateral approaches that often serve the interests of a select few nations.





Jaishankar highlighted the current geopolitical complexities, which include ongoing conflicts, financial pressures, and challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that the G20's ability to harmonise diverse viewpoints is crucial for advancing a cohesive global agenda amidst these difficulties. He also pointed out that multilateralism is significantly weakened, with institutions like the UN and its Security Council often paralysed by gridlock. Therefore, he called for reforms to enhance their effectiveness and representation.





In his address, Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), emphasising that agreements must be respected and coercion must be eliminated. He also touched upon various global issues, including the Ukraine conflict and Middle Eastern stability, advocating for dialogue and diplomacy as essential tools for resolution.





Jaishankar's remarks reflect a broader call for a reformed global governance structure that prioritises collective action and equitable representation to effectively tackle pressing global challenges.





ANI







