



Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief, has emphasized the importance of developing indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.





Speaking at the Chanakya Dialogues conclave, he highlighted the need for India to produce at least 35-40 fighter aircraft annually to replace aging fleets and meet future requirements. The IAF prioritizes homegrown systems, even if they offer slightly lower performance compared to international alternatives, as this approach helps reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.





The Air Force chief noted that achieving such production levels is feasible with the support of both public and private sectors. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is expected to manufacture 24 TEJAS MK-1A jets per year starting next year, with potential additional production from private industries contributing another 12-18 aircraft annually.





He said the IAF's first priority when it comes to acquisition, is "anything that is homegrown".





"So I'm very convinced in my mind that even if a homegrown system gives me a slightly lesser performance... if it is 90 percent or 85 percent of what I get in the world market, we will go for homegrown system because that is the only way we can get over with always looking outward to get our systems," he said.





"But at the same time, a homegrown system cannot just happen overnight. It will take time and it needs to be supported. So for that, Indian Air Force is fully committed to any R&D project," he said.





This strategy aligns with India's broader goal of self-reliance in defence manufacturing, encapsulated in the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative, which aims to enhance domestic production and reduce imports.





Singh also underscored the importance of research and development (R&D) in fostering indigenous capabilities. The IAF is committed to supporting R&D projects, recognizing that developing homegrown systems takes time and requires sustained investment.





Additionally, the Air Force is rapidly integrating emerging technologies like AI and automation to enhance operational efficiency.





The push for indigenous defence manufacturing reflects India's strategic shift towards greater self-sufficiency in its military capabilities.





PTI







