Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has expressed a vision for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to become a major aerospace power by 2047. This ambitious goal aligns with India's broader strategy to enhance its military capabilities and achieve self-reliance in defence production.





The IAF aims to have its entire inventory produced domestically by 2047, emphasising the importance of indigenous weapons systems for future security challenges. This includes producing 35-40 fighter aircraft annually to replace ageing fleets.





By 2047, the IAF expects to operate advanced aircraft such as Rafale and upgraded Sukhoi Su-30 jets, ensuring a fleet of aircraft above the 4.5 generation.





The IAF plans to enhance interoperability with ground, land, and maritime forces, enabling seamless communication and data exchange during operations.





The IAF is involved in India's space ambitions, including the Gaganyaan project, and aims to expand its space-based assets.





The IAF is focusing on automation and advanced technologies to enhance decision-making and stay competitive with global aerospace powers.





Key Strategies

The IAF is focusing on the TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), with over 200 TEJAS MK-1A jets ordered. This program is crucial for developing indigenous fighter capabilities.

The AMCA is a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet being developed in collaboration with the DRDO and private sector partners.

The IAF is encouraging private sector involvement to enhance production capabilities, as seen with the C-295 transport plane manufactured by a Tata-Airbus joint venture.

The IAF is developing advanced variants of the Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM). Upgrades to the Akash surface-to-air missile system, including the Akash Next-Generation, are underway. A significant capital expenditure of ₹56,000 Crores has been allocated to enhance the IAF's capabilities and support indigenous production

The IAF is working to indigenise critical components and materials to reduce reliance on foreign supply chains. The IAF needs to produce 35-40 fighter jets annually, which requires expanding production capacity beyond Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Implementation Roadmap

Focus on accelerating TEJAS MK-1A production, initiating TEJAS MK-2 development, and enhancing indigenous missile systems like Astra and Akash by (2025-2030). Intensify private sector participation, develop additional production infrastructure, and advance AMCA development by (2030-2035. Achieve full-scale indigenous production of all aircraft and systems, ensuring self-reliance in both production and lifecycle support by (2035-2047).





Challenges And Opportunities





The IAF encourages private sector involvement to address production challenges, as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has its limitations.





There is a push for increased investment in domestic defence manufacturing to support the goal of self-reliance.





The vision is set against a backdrop of rapidly evolving geopolitical dynamics, emphasizing the need for robust air power capabilities.





The IAF's vision for 2047 reflects a commitment to transforming into a fully self-reliant and technologically advanced aerospace power, capable of securing India's interests in a rapidly changing global environment.





In a nutshell, The Indian Air Force (IAF) aims to achieve its goal of having an entirely indigenous inventory by 2047 through several strategic initiatives. By implementing these strategies, the IAF aims to achieve its ambitious goal of operating with a fully indigenous inventory by 2047.





