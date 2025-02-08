



An Indian Air Force (IAF) Junior Warrant Officer, Manju Nath (36) from Karnataka, died in Agra on Friday during a routine para jumping exercise at the Malpura dropping zone.





The incident occurred when his parachute failed to open. Manju Nath was among 12 paratroopers who jumped from the aircraft at approximately 9 a.m.





Eleven of the paratroopers returned to base safely, but Manju Nath was missing and later found in a wheat field in Sutendi village. He was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.





Police have completed the required legal procedures before releasing the body to his family.





