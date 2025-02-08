



Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, who leads Bangladesh's interim government, has called on the country's citizens to stop attacking properties associated with the family of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League party. This appeal comes amid widespread vandalism and arson targeting Hasina's supporters, which followed attacks on a historic house linked to her.





Since Hasina's ouster, mobs have been targeting her supporters, vandalizing homes and businesses in various parts of Bangladesh. Many establishments belonging to former lawmakers, Cabinet members, and leaders of Hasina's Awami League party have been set on fire.





Protesters destroyed the Dhaka family home of Sheikh Hasina, along with properties of her relatives. The attack, which was planned and shared on social media, involved demolishing the house of Hasina's father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a pivotal figure in Bangladesh's liberation, which had been turned into a museum.





Yunus urged all citizens to restore complete law and order and ensure no further attacks occur on properties associated with Hasina's family and Awami League politicians. The government has warned that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to destabilize the country through provocative activities, including property destruction.





From exile in India, Hasina denounced the attack on her father's former residence and called for justice, stating that while a building can be destroyed, history cannot be erased.





Hasina resigned in August 2024 after 15 years of rule, following student-led protests against her administration. The interim government led by Yunus has initiated reforms and promised credible elections but faces pressure from discontented citizens and accusations of rights violations.





India condemned the demolition of Rahman's house, calling it a symbol of heroic resistance and summoned Bangladesh's acting high commissioner in New Delhi.





