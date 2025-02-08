







NavIC, India's indigenous satellite navigation system, has faced several hurdles, including a recent partial failure of the NVS-02 navigation satellite due to engine issues. This system, also known as the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), was conceived in 1999 after the Kargil War when India couldn't access the American Global Positioning System (GPS).





Despite aiming for a seven-satellite constellation by 2016, only five of the eleven satellites launched since 2013 are fully operational. The project has faced challenges such as satellite malfunctions, launch failures, and dependence on foreign components.





Multiple satellites have experienced malfunctions, including failures of rubidium atomic clocks, which are critical for accurate positioning. For example, all three atomic clocks on IRNSS-1A failed in 2016.





The IRNSS-1H satellite failed to separate from its launch vehicle in 2017, and the NVS-02 satellite suffered an engine failure in 2025.





NavIC has faced struggles with limited global adoption and device compatibility issues. Some smartphone chip manufacturers were initially reluctant to support NavIC.





Key components like atomic clocks were initially imported from Europe, leading to failures. ISRO is now prioritizing the development of indigenous atomic clocks.





ISRO aims to expand the NavIC satellite constellation to improve accuracy, reliability, and coverage.





he Indian government is encouraging smartphone manufacturers, automotive companies, and wearable technology brands to integrate NavIC.





Upgrades are in progress to refine NavIC’s dual-frequency capabilities, which will improve accuracy for applications like disaster management and defence operations.





