



An upcoming conference in Ankara, titled "Turkey-India Relations: Historical and Contemporary Perspectives," is set to focus on enhancing ties between India and Turkey. This event, scheduled for February 26, aims to explore both historical and contemporary aspects of the bilateral relationship between the two nations.





The conference seeks to re-set and strengthen India-Turkey relations by discussing historical and contemporary perspectives. It will provide a platform for both Turkish and Indian companies to explore investment opportunities and joint ventures across various sectors.





The relationship between India and Turkey is rooted in historical and cultural ties. Both countries have shared interests in issues like the Palestine problem and Afghanistan, and they have supported each other in international forums.





Economic and commercial relations between India and Turkey have been growing, with significant trade agreements and business exchanges. The bilateral trade volume surpassed $9 billion by the end of 2021.





Despite the potential for further growth, the bilateral relationship has yet to reach its full potential. There are opportunities for cooperation in areas such as commerce, investment, infrastructure, technology, and climate change.





The conference comes at a time when both countries are looking to enhance their regional and global engagements. Recent interactions, including high-level visits and business delegations, have contributed to the strengthening of ties.





ANI







