



India is set to host its first-ever capacity-building event in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) on strategic trade controls for Asia-Pacific states. The event, scheduled from February 25 to 27, 2025, will focus on the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1540 and strategic trade controls.





It will be held at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics in Palasamudram. The program will bring together 24 government experts from eight countries in the region, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iraq, Lao PDR, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.





Speakers and experts from the UNSC 1540 Committee, UNODA, and various Indian government departments such as the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention, and Department of Biotechnology will share their experiences and best practices.





This initiative underscores India's commitment to non-proliferation and its role in enhancing international non-proliferation architecture. By organizing such events, India aims to strengthen regional cooperation and support the global effort to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, particularly by non-state actors.





This capacity-building program is part of India's broader engagement with the United Nations and reflects its dedication to multilateralism and disarmament efforts.





It aligns with India's existing legal and regulatory framework for strategic trade controls and its participation in various international export control regimes.





The event highlights India's proactive stance in addressing global security challenges and its willingness to share expertise with other nations to enhance regional security and stability.





ANI







