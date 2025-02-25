



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Australia, and Singapore on the eve of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit. This meeting was part of a broader effort to enhance international relations and attract investments to the state.





During his conversation with Australia's Ambassador to India, Philip Green, CM Sarma expressed gratitude for the amendment of Australia's travel advisory to Assam, which is expected to boost international travel to the state ahead of the summit.





CM Sarma also met with Singapore's Ambassador to India, Simon Wong, and expressed his appreciation for the support from Singapore. The Singaporean Ambassador noted that Singapore is ready to support CM Sarma's vision for Assam and the broader North East region.





This engagement aligns with ongoing collaborative projects between Assam and Singapore, including discussions on semiconductors and green energy during CM Sarma's recent visit to Singapore.





The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, scheduled for February 25-26, aims to attract significant investments in sectors such as tourism, renewable energy, semiconductors, and aerospace manufacturing.





The event will feature participation from ambassadors of 31 countries, including prominent industry leaders like TATA Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal. Additionally, Assam is set to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Japan and Singapore during the summit, focusing on manpower recruitment and nursing opportunities.





