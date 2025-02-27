



Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi recently visited the Airbus helicopter facility in Marignane, France, as part of a four-day trip aimed at strengthening bilateral military cooperation between India and France. During his visit, General Dwivedi was briefed on cutting-edge aviation technology, advanced defence systems, and aerospace innovations pioneered by Airbus.





The visit highlighted the Indian Army's commitment to leveraging global aerospace advancements to enhance operational capabilities, particularly in rotary-wing aviation.





General Dwivedi also held extensive discussions with his French counterpart, General Pierre Schill, in Paris, focusing on bolstering military ties and exploring new avenues for strategic collaboration.





Additionally, he toured the 3rd Division of the French Army at Fort Ganteaume, where he was briefed on the division's role and future plans for joint Indo-French military training, including preparations for Exercise Shakti, a bilateral military drill scheduled to take place in France this year.





The visit to the Airbus facility was particularly significant due to Airbus's interest in supplying H125 helicopters to India. The H125 is a versatile single-engine light utility helicopter known for its performance and adaptability, capable of operating in high-altitude and extreme conditions.





Airbus anticipates a demand for 500 H125 helicopters in India and South Asia over the next two decades, with plans to set up a final assembly line in India in partnership with Tata Advanced Systems.





This collaboration underscores the deepening defence cooperation between India and France, reinforcing shared strategic interests and expanding collaboration in critical military domains.





