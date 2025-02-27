



Chinese Defence Ministry on Thursday said the militaries of India and China are implementing the resolutions to end the standoff in eastern Ladakh in a "comprehensive and effective manner." "At present, the Chinese and Indian militaries are implementing the resolutions related to the border areas in a compressive and effective manner," Chinese Defence Ministry Spokesman Sr Col Wu Qian told a media briefing here, replying to a question on the status of the normalisation of the situation in eastern Ladakh sector.





This development follows a significant agreement reached on October 21, 2024, where both countries agreed on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the remaining friction points of Depsang and Demchok.





The agreement marked a major breakthrough in ending the over four-year-long conflict that had strained relations between the two nations, particularly after the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020.





The disengagement process was completed late last year, and since then, both countries have been working towards maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border. High-level talks have continued, including a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia, where they decided to revive dialogue mechanisms.





Additionally, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held the 23rd Special Representative dialogue in Beijing, focusing on cross-border cooperation and resuming activities like the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.





The Chinese Defence Ministry emphasised its readiness to work with India to preserve peace in the border areas, indicating a positive direction in bilateral relations.





After the series of talks both the countries are in the process of normalising bilateral relations.

India has been maintaining that ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.





The agreement has allowed for the resumption of patrolling activities and grazing in areas like Depsang and Demchok, aligning with longstanding practices before the conflict began.





PTI







