



Lunar Power





NASA’s Power and Propulsion Element (PPE) is taking shape, set to power the Gateway lunar space station—humanity’s first permanent hub in lunar orbit.





Deep-Space Drive





Built by Maxar Space Systems, the PPE will make Gateway the most advanced solar electric spacecraft ever, paving the way for future missions to Mars and beyond.





Artemis Milestone





With Artemis IV astronauts set to be the first to live on Gateway, the space station will play a crucial role in long-term Moon exploration and deep-space travel.





Key Installations





Technicians are integrating electric and chemical propulsion systems into the PPE, ensuring Gateway can manoeuvre through lunar orbit and sustain deep-space missions.





South Pole Base





Gateway will support expeditions to the Moon’s South Pole, where astronauts will search for water ice, unlocking the potential for sustained human presence.





GPS For Space





The PPE will provide constant power, propulsion, and communications, acting like a “GPS” for lunar operations, guiding astronauts and rovers on the Moon’s surface.





Mars Connection





NASA sees Gateway as a test bed for Mars missions, where astronauts will train for long-duration space travel, refining life-support and propulsion tech for the Red Planet.





Global Collaboration





Gateway isn’t just NASA’s project—ESA, JAXA, and CSA are key partners, bringing international expertise to the first-ever space station beyond Earth’s orbit.





Launch Countdown





Set to launch with Gateway’s HALO module, the PPE will be the first major step in building a permanent lunar station, setting the stage for humanity’s deep-space future.





