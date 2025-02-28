



India and the European Union recently held a bilateral cluster meeting in New Delhi, focusing on several key areas including connectivity, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), clean and green energy, mobility and talent, security, and the Mediterranean region.





The meeting was part of a broader engagement that included the second bilateral ministerial meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council, which aims to enhance trade and investment relations between the two entities.





The discussions on IMEC highlighted its potential to significantly boost economic integration between India, the Middle East, and Europe by establishing a comprehensive connectivity network that spans sea and rail routes across these regions.





Additionally, the meeting underscored the importance of cooperation in security and other strategic areas, reflecting the growing diplomatic and economic ties between India and the EU.





The visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to India also emphasized the commitment to finalize a comprehensive free trade agreement by the end of the year, which would be the largest of its kind globally.





This agreement is seen as crucial for both parties, given the current geopolitical landscape and the need for diversified trade partnerships. The bilateral cluster meeting and related discussions are part of a broader India-EU Connectivity Partnership that aims to support sustainable digital, transport, and energy networks, aligning with international norms and sustainable development goals.





These interactions highlight the deepening collaboration between India and the EU across multiple sectors, driven by mutual interests in economic growth, security, and global influence.





