



The Indian Navy has received a significant boost through a collaborative maritime defence research project between the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





This pioneering initiative focuses on developing advanced underwater tiles designed to enhance the stealth capabilities of Indian Navy submarines, thereby reducing their detectability by enemy sonar systems.





The primary goal is to improve the stealth technology of submarines, allowing them to remain undetected by enemy sonar systems. This will significantly enhance India's naval power and contribute to self-reliant defence capabilities.





Researchers at NIT Rourkela are working on advanced underwater tiles that can absorb or scatter sound waves, making submarines less visible to sonar detection. This technology has potential applications beyond military use, such as in marine research and oil exploration.





The project involves testing small-scale tiles in a water-filled cylindrical device to analyse their properties. The research is funded with a budget of ₹1.4 Crores, highlighting its importance in comprehensive development.





Once perfected, this technology could benefit not only the Indian Navy but also other navies, such as France, indicating its global relevance.





This collaboration is part of India's broader efforts to enhance its defence capabilities, including indigenous submarine development. The DRDO is also working on an indigenous conventional submarine project (Project-76), aiming for high indigenous content and advanced capabilities like launching land attack cruise missiles. Such initiatives underscore India's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative.





Agencies







