



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stated that Canada is prepared to deliver a "forceful but reasonable" response if the United States proceeds with its threatened 25% tariffs on Canadian imports, set to take effect on February 1, 2025. Trudeau emphasized that while this is not the course of action Canada desires, they are ready to act immediately if necessary.





During a meeting with the Council on Canada-U.S. Relations, Trudeau noted that the potential tariffs would not only harm Canada but also negatively impact the U.S. economy and undermine the security of both nations.





He highlighted that Canada's trade relationship is vital for the long-term prosperity of the United States, citing Canada's contributions in steel, aluminium, critical minerals, and clean energy.





Trudeau's remarks come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts by Canadian ministers in Washington to persuade U.S. lawmakers to reconsider the tariffs. He indicated that all options are on the table for Canada's response and reiterated that they would not relent until the tariffs are removed.





