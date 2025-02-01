



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has responded to a leaked UK Home Office report that identifies Hindu nationalism and Khalistani extremism as emerging threats in the UK. The MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated that the nature of the separatist and extremist threats originating from the UK is "well known" and emphasized that such ideologies "should not be condoned or falsely equated".





The leaked report, which was commissioned by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, categorises various extremist ideologies, including Islamist extremism and right-wing extremism, alongside Hindu nationalism and Khalistani extremism.





This marks the first time Hindu nationalism has been officially recognized as a security threat in the UK. The MEA's comments reflect India's longstanding concerns about the implications of these ideologies, particularly in relation to communal tensions and violence.





In the context of this report, Jaiswal's remarks highlight India's position that while recognizing threats, it is crucial not to conflate different forms of extremism or overlook their unique contexts and implications.





