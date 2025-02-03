Canada Releases List of Products Covered In Retaliatory Tariffs On US Goods
On February 1, 2025, Canada announced retaliatory tariffs in response to the United States imposing significant tariffs on Canadian imports. These Canadian tariffs will target approximately $30 billion worth of U.S. goods, with an effective date of February 4, 2025. A second tranche covering an additional $125 billion will follow after a 21-day consultation period.
First Tranche of Tariffs
Starting February 4, the following categories of U.S. products will incur a 25% tariff:
Food and Beverages: This includes items like orange juice, peanut butter, wine, spirits, beer, coffee, and various meats and dairy products.
Household Goods: Tariffs will apply to appliances, furniture, and household items such as bathtubs and sinks.
Clothing and Footwear: A wide range of apparel including coats, shirts, pants, and footwear.
Cosmetics and Personal Care Products: Items such as perfumes, makeup, and hygiene products.
Automotive and Machinery: Including motorcycles and various tools.
Miscellaneous: Firearms, jewellery, light fixtures, and even certain types of artwork.
Second Tranche of Tariffs
The second set of tariffs is expected to be broader and may include:
Vehicles: Passenger cars and trucks (including electric vehicles).
Steel and Aluminum Products: Key materials for manufacturing.
Agricultural Products: Various fruits, vegetables, beef, pork, and dairy.
Recreational Vehicles: Boats and other leisure items.
In total, these tariffs are aimed at approximately C$155 billion worth of U.S. exports to Canada, which constitutes about one-third of annual U.S. exports to Canada. The Canadian government has indicated that these measures are necessary to protect its economy against what it considers unjustified U.S. tariffs.
