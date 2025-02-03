



Security forces in Manipur have recently conducted a series of successful operations leading to the recovery of a significant cache of weapons and ammunition across several districts.





Overview of Recoveries: On January 27, 2025, a joint operation by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police resulted in the recovery of 35 weapons, which included modified sniper rifles, submachine guns, pistols, grenades, and various types of ammunition.





These operations spanned multiple districts including Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, Churchandpur, Imphal West, Noney, Jiribam, and Kakching.





On January 19, forces recovered a modified sniper rifle and five 9 mm pistols in Bishnupur district.





The following day, another operation near Khuga River led to the seizure of a 9 mm submachine gun and other military-grade weapons.





Additional recoveries included improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades, and various types of rifles during operations conducted from January 6 to January 24.





These recoveries are part of ongoing efforts to combat insurgency and maintain law and order in the region. The successful collaboration among different security agencies highlights their commitment to enhancing security in Manipur.





This series of operations underscores the ongoing challenges faced by security forces in Manipur due to ethnic violence and insurgent activities in the area. Further investigations are expected as authorities continue to address these security concerns.





ANI







