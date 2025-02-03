



Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin has arrived in India for an official visit aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation. His arrival in New Delhi is significant as it precedes a likely visit by President Vladimir Putin later this year for the annual India-Russia leaders' summit, which would be his first since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022.





Volodin's discussions with Indian leaders will concentrate on improving cooperation across various sectors, including economic, cultural, educational, and technological fields. Additionally, the development of inter-parliamentary dialogue is a priority.





During his stay, Volodin is expected to meet with key Indian officials and visit both houses of Parliament. He has emphasized the importance of expanding contacts in all areas and strengthening ties between the two nations.





Ahead of his visit, Volodin remarked on the resilience of Russian-Indian relations despite attempts by Western nations to isolate Russia. He reiterated that India remains a strategic partner with a history of mutually beneficial cooperation.





This visit underscores ongoing efforts to bolster India-Russia relations amid changing global dynamics and geopolitical challenges.





ANI







