



The Lockheed Martin F-21 is a multi-role fighter jet, which, if purchased by India, could greatly enhance India’s air power and defence sector. It is a contender in the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Medium Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program, designed to meet India's unique defence needs.





The F-21 incorporates advanced technologies such as next-generation avionics, sensor fusion, and a high-tech pilot interface, making it more advanced than other fourth-generation jets. Some analysts say it is only a step behind the fifth-generation F-22 Raptor.





Lockheed Martin proposes to build the F-21 in India in partnership with TATA, which aligns with the Indian government's "Make in India" policy. This includes technology transfer and local production of key components, which would reduce India's reliance on foreign suppliers and boost its aerospace industry. The program could generate tens of thousands of highly skilled jobs through the expansion of India’s aerospace and defence manufacturing network.





The F-21 is designed to fit between India's Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and heavier fighters like the Rafale and Su-30 MKIs. It offers a compelling blend of advanced avionics, superior firepower, and cost-effective lifecycle support. The F-21 has a lower lifecycle cost and carbon footprint than twin-engine fighters.





The F-21 features enhancements such as new cockpit displays, conformal fuel tanks, and compatibility with India’s Russian-made aerial tankers. It is equipped with state-of-the-art systems and sensors that would allow the IAF to detect, track, and engage multiple targets.





The F-21 program focuses on building an industrial partnership, including transferring technology and producing key components within India. This would help India build its own engineering skills, strengthen local manufacturing, and create a fighter jet designed specifically to meet India’s defence needs. An F-21 partnership would integrate India into the world's largest fighter aircraft ecosystem.





F-21 Specs





The Lockheed Martin F-21 is a multirole fighter jet configured for the Indian Air Force, with specifications akin to the F-16 Block 70/72. It includes advanced features such as an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, enhanced electronic warfare (EW) systems, and increased weapons capacity.





Category Specification Dimensions Length: 49.3 ft (15.09 m) Wingspan: 31 ft (9.45 m)19 Height: 16.7 ft (5.09 m) Weight Maximum Take-off Weight: 48,000 lb (21,772 kg) Empty Weight: 18,960 lb (8,600 kg) Performance Maximum Speed: 1,500 mph (2,414 kmph) Service Ceiling: 50,033 ft (15,250 m) Range Operational Range: 2,622 miles (4,220 km) Engine 1 x General Electric F110-GE-129 afterburning turbofan engine developing around 18,000lb thrust on dry and near 30,000lb of thrust with reheat Armament 1 x 20mm M61A. Vulcan Gatling-style internal cannon. Support for short-range and medium-range missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, conventional and precision-guided drop bombs, rocket pods. Carries AIM-120 AMRAAM (Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile) Can carry up to 10 air-to-air missiles: 8 x AIM-120 AMRAAMs and 2 x AIM-9 Sidewinders. Triple Missile Launcher Adapters (TMLAs) allow it to carry 40% more air-to-air weapons than previous F-16 designs Other Features Conformal fuel tanks for greater range Retractable fuel probe for aerial refuelling Active, APG-83 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, Large Area Display leveraging 5th Gen technologies Additional Conformal fuel tanks for greater range, Carries 40% more air-to-air weapons than previous F-16 designs, Support for Indian Air Force munitions, jettisonable fuel tanks, and mission pods, Designed for "Make in India" initiative, Enhanced survivability against ground and air threats, 40% greater Air-to-Air firepower compared to legacy fighters, 30% lower Life Cycle Cost and carbon footprint compared to the closest twin engine competitor Contractor Lockheed Martin





The Lockheed Martin F-21 Offers Several Advantages That Make It A Strong Contender For India's Air Force



The F-21 incorporates advanced technology such as next-generation avionics, sensor fusion, and a high-tech pilot interface, which makes it more advanced than other fourth-generation jets. It has also been described as only a step behind the fifth-generation F-22 Raptor. Its advanced APG-83 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar has nearly double the detection range of previous radars.





Lockheed Martin proposes to manufacture the F-21 in India with technology transfer and local production of key components.





The F-21 has a lower lifecycle cost and carbon footprint than twin-engine fighters.





The F-21 has enhanced capabilities, including new cockpit displays, conformal fuel tanks, and compatibility with India’s Russian-made aerial tankers. It is also the only fighter in the world capable of both probe/drogue and boom aerial fuelling. It can carry 40% more air-to-air weapons than legacy fighters.





The Triple Missile Launcher Adapters (TMLAs) on the F-21 fighter jet provide a significant boost to its combat capabilities. Here's how:

The TMLA allows the F-21 to carry 40% more air-to-air missiles compared to previous F-16 designs. This increased firepower enables the F-21 to engage multiple targets simultaneously and enhances its overall lethality in air-to-air combat. The TMLA works in conjunction with the Universal Aircraft Rocket/Missile Launcher (UARML) to provide adjustable intermixable missile/rocket loads that can be used by current and future fixed and rotary wing aircraft. The triple launcher adapter (TLA) is designed to accommodate three different types, styles, and sizes of rockets or missiles at one time. The F-21’s advanced radar system provides long-range detection and tracking capabilities, enabling pilots to identify and engage targets from a safe distance. The F-21 has electronic warfare systems to detect, disrupt, and deceive enemy radar and communication networks, providing an advantage in electronic countermeasures. The Long-range IRST (infrared search and track) gives the pilot “one shoot – one kill” accuracy.



It can seamlessly connect with radar systems, surveillance networks, and data-sharing platforms.





Lockheed Martin is not offering the F-35A to India and remains focused on the F-21 for the IAF.





