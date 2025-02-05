



Thales is set to showcase its advanced airborne and maritime defence systems at Aero India 2025, taking place from February 10-14, 2025, at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. This event marks the 15th edition of Asia's premier aerospace exhibition and emphasizes India's commitment to indigenisation and self-reliance in defence under the "Make in India" initiative.





Thales will present a wide array of cutting-edge technologies across various domains, including air, land, naval defence, space, cyber, and digital sectors. Notable exhibits will include the RBE2 AESA radar, Spectra electronic warfare suite, and advanced avionics systems like the FlytX suite for helicopters.





The company will feature its Sonoflash sonobuoy for anti-submarine warfare and the AirMaster C radar for airborne surveillance. These systems are designed to enhance operational capabilities for the Indian armed forces.





Thales will unveil its portfolio of drone solutions, including the EagleShield countermeasures system and Gamekeeper holographic radar, which are aimed at enhancing security against drone threats.





Thales is also focusing on artificial intelligence applications in defence systems. Their AI-driven solutions aim to improve data analysis and decision-making processes for military operations.





During the exhibition, Thales will actively engage with engineers and professionals interested in career opportunities at its engineering centres in Bangalore and Noida. HR representatives will be available on February 13 and 14 to discuss potential roles in hardware, software, and systems engineering.





Aero India 2025 serves as a significant platform for fostering international partnerships and showcasing India's growing defence industrial ecosystem. The event is expected to attract global attention as it highlights India's advancements in aerospace technology and its strategic aspirations on the world stage.





Thales' participation at Aero India 2025 underscores its commitment to supporting India's defence modernization efforts while showcasing innovative solutions that cater to contemporary military needs.





