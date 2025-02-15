



The Ministry of Defence has taken steps to enhance India's defence capabilities and self-reliance through multiple agreements. These include contracts for the procurement of BrahMos missiles and transfer of technology for critical components.





The Ministry of Defence has signed contracts with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) for the procurement of BrahMos missiles and ship-borne BrahMos systems. These missiles will be used to meet the combat and training needs of the Indian Navy and can strike land or sea targets with precision at supersonic speeds.





One contract involves BrahMos missiles worth ₹19,518.65 crore. This project could generate nine lakh man-days of employment in the joint venture and approximately 135 lakh man-days in ancillary industries, including MSMEs.





The second contract is for ship-borne BrahMos systems, costing ₹988.07 crore. This system will serve as the Indian Navy's primary weapon for maritime strike operations. This is expected to generate 60,000 man-days of work over 7-8 years.





The Ministry of Defence signed a Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement with Bangalore based firm HHV Thermal Technologies (HHVTT) at Aero India 2025. This enables HHVTT to manufacture essential components for the BrahMos missile system.





The technology transfer includes critical components like Carbon-Silicon Carbide (C-SiC) throats, Jet Vanes, and Microwave Absorbing Structures.





HHVTT is expanding its manufacturing facilities to accommodate the production of these components.





Focus on Indigenous Manufacturing: These initiatives align with the 'Atmanirbharta in Defence' initiative and aim to boost the 'Make in India' campaign by promoting domestic defence manufacturing. The deals are expected to strengthen indigenous capabilities, save foreign exchange, and reduce reliance on foreign equipment manufacturers.





