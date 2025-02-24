



The Indian defence sector is advancing self-reliance through a combination of innovation and sustainability initiatives.





India's aerospace sector is experiencing significant growth, driven by its focus on indigenous development and manufacturing of military aircraft and helicopters. This includes advancements in fighter jets, transport aircraft, and rotorcraft, which support both defence and civil operations.

India has made notable progress in producing indigenous fighter aircraft. The HF-24 Marut was the first indigenous supersonic jet fighter, developed in collaboration with German engineers. More recently, the TEJAS (Light Combat Aircraft) program has been successful, with over 300 units ordered by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is a fifth-generation stealth fighter currently under development. It aims to provide the IAF with advanced stealth capabilities and is part of India's pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been involved in the production of various helicopters, contributing significantly to India's rotorcraft capabilities.

India has also gained experience through the licensed production of foreign aircraft like the MiG-21, Su-30MKI, and Jaguar, enhancing its manufacturing capabilities.





Innovation For Self-Reliance





Indigenous Manufacturing: India aims to increase domestic production of defence equipment, with a focus on manufacturing major platforms like aircraft, submarines, and tanks. For instance, the Tata Aircraft Complex in Gujarat will produce C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force, with plans to manufacture 40 out of 56 aircraft domestically by 2031.





India has been focusing on domestic manufacturing through initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. This includes developing indigenous defence technologies such as missiles (Agni, BrahMos), aircraft (Tejas, AMCA), and tanks (Arjun).





Policy Reforms: The government has introduced policies like the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and Make in India, which encourage domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports. The Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 and increased FDI limits are also designed to enhance private sector participation.

Strategic Partnerships: India is fostering partnerships with countries like the U.S., Russia, France, and Israel to facilitate technology transfer and co-development of defence systems.

Increased Budget Allocation: The defence budget for 2025-26 has been increased by 9.5% to ₹6,81,210 Crores, with a significant focus on capital expenditure for indigenous production.





Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX): Launched in 2018, iDEX fosters innovation by engaging industries, start-ups, and academia. It provides grants to develop technologies that can be adopted by the Indian defence sector.





Defence Research And Development Organisation (DRDO): DRDO plays a crucial role in developing indigenous defence technologies, including key projects like missiles and aircraft.





Public-Private Partnerships: The Strategic Partnership Model allows private companies to collaborate with foreign firms to build major defence platforms, enhancing domestic production capabilities.





Strategic Focus





Space-Based Reconnaissance: India is expanding its space-based reconnaissance capabilities to enhance strategic surveillance and intelligence gathering.

Satellite Communication: The development of advanced satellite communication systems supports both military and civil operations, ensuring reliable and secure communication networks.

Anti-Satellite Capabilities: India has demonstrated its anti-satellite missile capabilities, marking a significant milestone in its space defence program. This capability is crucial for maintaining strategic superiority in modern warfare.





Sustainability In Defence





Green Defence Budget: There is an increasing emphasis on integrating sustainability into defence production. This involves using renewable energy sources, reducing waste, and adopting environmentally friendly materials to minimize the carbon footprint of defence manufacturing.





Energy Efficiency And Renewable Energy: Defence facilities are encouraged to use solar and wind power to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, thereby lowering emissions.





Circular Economy Practices: Implementing recycling, repair, and reuse of equipment can help reduce waste and enhance resource utilization in the defence sector.





Sustainable Supply Chains: Encouraging suppliers to adopt green practices and integrating sustainability criteria into procurement processes can further enhance environmental stewardship in defence operations.





Future Directions





Boosting investments in research and development will be crucial for advancing next-generation technologies like AI, Quantum computing, and Hypersonic weapons.





The Ministry of Defence has designated 2025 as the 'Year of Reforms', indicating significant policy changes to support self-reliance and innovation.





Strengthening defence diplomacy through exports and strategic alliances will help position India as a key player in the global defence market.





