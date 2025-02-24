



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently emphasized to Bangladesh that it needs to clarify its stance on the kind of relationship it wants with India. This statement comes after Jaishankar met with Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain in Muscat, where they discussed bilateral ties and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).





Jaishankar expressed concern over the hostile statements made by Bangladesh's interim government towards India, suggesting that such rhetoric is inconsistent with efforts to improve relations. He also highlighted India's long-standing historical ties with Bangladesh, dating back to 1971, and noted that recent attacks on minorities in Bangladesh have impacted India's perception of the relationship.





During their meeting, Jaishankar conveyed that Bangladesh should not normalize terrorism, emphasizing the importance of addressing bilateral challenges collaboratively. Additionally, Bangladesh raised the need to discuss the renewal of the Ganges Water Treaty and requested India's support for convening a SAARC Standing Committee meeting.





The current tensions between India and Bangladesh have been exacerbated by the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and subsequent political developments in Bangladesh. Despite these challenges, both countries continue to engage in diplomatic efforts to stabilize their relationship.





TNN







