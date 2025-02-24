



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed satisfaction over his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa. Jaishankar highlighted the importance of international cooperation in a polarized global landscape, emphasising that both India and China have worked to preserve the G20 as a vital institution.





The meeting marked a crucial step in strengthening India-China relations, which have faced challenges in recent times. Discussions included notable developments since their last meeting in Rio, such as visits by India's National Security Adviser and Foreign Secretary to China.





Both ministers reviewed developments in bilateral ties, focusing on maintaining peace and tranquillity along border areas, resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, and enhancing flight connectivity and travel facilitation.





Jaishankar emphasised the mutual benefits of cooperation within multilateral forums like the G20, SCO, and BRICS, highlighting shared regional and global interests.





Jaishankar's meeting with Wang Yi reflects efforts to restore mutual trust and enhance cooperation between India and China, particularly in areas of mutual interest and global governance.





