



President Donald Trump met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House, where they affirmed the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance and its importance for peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.





Both leaders expressed a strong desire to enhance bilateral security and defence cooperation under the U.S.-Japan Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security. Trump highlighted Japan's commitment to doubling its defense spending by 2027 and announced the approval of nearly $1 billion in foreign military sales to Tokyo. He also hailed the potential sale of $900 million worth of cutting-edge missiles to Japan.





The United States underscored its unwavering commitment to Japan's defence, utilising its full range of capabilities, including nuclear capabilities. Article V of the U.S.-Japan Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security was reaffirmed to apply to the Senkaku Islands, with strong opposition reiterated against any actions undermining Japan's administration of these islands.





Discussions between Trump and Ishiba included increasing joint military exercises, cooperation on defense equipment and technology, and enhancing cybersecurity capabilities. They also agreed to strengthen cooperation in investment, energy, artificial intelligence, cyberspace, and outer space.





Both leaders affirmed that bilateral economic cooperation is an indispensable part of their alliance. They aim to promote business opportunities, increase bilateral investment and employment, strengthen industrial bases, and collaborate on developing critical technologies like AI and semiconductors.





China America and Japan are projecting unity in their efforts to counter China on economic and security fronts, reaffirming their commitment to a 'free and open' Indo-Pacific.





Ishiba's visit aimed to establish a personal rapport with Trump, similar to the relationship Trump had with former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.





ANI







