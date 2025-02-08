



On Friday, February 7, 2025, the U.S. Coast Guard reported that the wreckage of a plane that went missing on Thursday afternoon was discovered on sea ice in Alaska. The plane, operated by Bering Air, was carrying nine passengers and a pilot from Unalakleet to Nome in western Alaska. Sadly, there were no survivors from the suspected crash.





The Coast Guard confirmed to the Anchorage Daily News that none of the ten people aboard the single-engine turboprop aircraft survived.





The plane's last known location was approximately 12 miles offshore.





Search and rescue operations were intensified by the Coast Guard, National Guard, and U.S. Air Force. Ground searches were conducted inland and along the coastline, while aerial grid searches were carried out over the ice-covered waters.





FBI agents joined the search, using cellphone tracking data from passengers to help pinpoint the aircraft's location.





An "item of interest" was discovered, prompting search teams to head toward that location.





The aircraft was found approximately 34 miles southeast of Nome.





The plane departed Unalakleet at 2:37 p.m. and lost radio communication roughly 38 minutes later.





The last recorded position of the aircraft was at 3:16 p.m. local time, just ten minutes before its expected arrival in Nome.





Radar forensic analysis indicated that around 3:18 p.m., the aircraft experienced an event that caused a rapid loss of elevation and speed.





The pilot had communicated with Anchorage air traffic control, stating his intention to enter a holding pattern while awaiting runway clearance.





Conditions around Nome Airport included light snowfall, freezing drizzle, and mist on Thursday evening.





The Coast Guard has concluded its search, and expressed their deepest sympathies to those impacted by this heartbreaking event.





ANI







