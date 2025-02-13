DRDO's Hard-kill Active Protection System (APS) (L) displayed at Aero India 2025





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India has made significant advancements in developing a hard-kill active protection system (APS) aimed at enhancing the survivability of armoured vehicles against modern threats, such as anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) and kinetic energy rounds.





Hard-kill APS are designed to physically intercept and destroy incoming munitions before they can impact the vehicle. This is typically achieved through the use of explosive countermeasures that can neutralize threats at close range. DRDO's approach includes various technologies and methodologies that align with global trends in APS development.





Key Features of DRDO's Hard-Kill APS





1. Kinetic Countermeasures: The system employs kinetic projectiles or explosive devices to intercept incoming threats. This method is crucial for neutralizing RPGs, ATGMs, and high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) rounds effectively.





2. Integration with Existing Platforms: DRDO is focusing on integrating this hard-kill APS into existing platforms like the T-90S Bhishma tanks, enhancing their defensive capabilities against evolving battlefield threats.





3. Dual Approach: The system is designed to work alongside soft-kill measures, which include electronic countermeasures like multispectral smoke grenades and jammers that confuse or blind incoming missiles. This comprehensive strategy aims to provide layered defence against a variety of threats.





4. Development Timeline: The initiative reflects a broader effort by the Indian Army to modernize its armoured units, with DRDO actively engaging in technology development and testing phases to ensure effectiveness against both current and future threats.





Conclusion





DRDO's hard-kill active protection system represents a critical advancement in India's military capabilities, addressing the need for robust defence mechanisms in armoured warfare. As these systems undergo further development and integration, they are expected to significantly enhance the survivability of Indian armoured forces on the battlefield.





Janes







