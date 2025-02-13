



Full-scale model of India’s first 5.5 Gen stealth aircraft Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is on display. Seminar on ‘DRDO Industry Synergy towards Viksit Bharat: Make in India - Make for World’ to foster industry engagement, promote self-reliance in defence and provide boost to defence exports





Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) with an endeavour to integrate various stakeholders of defence R&D ecosystem in the country, is participating in the 15th edition of Aero India during February 10-14, 2025 at the Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru. It will feature indigenously developed state-of-the-art technologies and systems, working models and innovations in all formats, i.e., Indoor Pavilion, Outdoor Displays, India Pavilion and Flying display.





DRDO for the first time is showcasing a full-scale model of India’s first 5.5 Gen stealth aircraft Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) equipped with cutting-edge features at the India Pavilion. This Pavilion at Aero India 2025 will showcase India’s commitment to its Make-in-India initiative by displaying indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and cutting-edge technologies ready for the global stage. The pavilion exemplifies the combined strength of India’s private industries, Defence PSUs, start-ups, and DRDO.





Apart from this, visitors to this Pavilion will gain insight from 16 other DRDO developed products and technologies being displayed such as Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF); TEJAS MK-2 Model; Air Droppable Container (ADC) -150; Advanced Light Weight Torpedo; Kaveri Derivate Aero Engine without afterburner , Naval Anti-ship missile - Medium Range and various other missiles.





DRDO indoor pavilion at Hall-D at Aero India is meticulously divided into 9 themes, encompassing core areas of defence innovation. The themes are: ‘Airborne Surveillance Solutions’, ‘Naval Warfare’, ‘Next-Generation Missile Systems’, ‘Supremacy in the Skies – ADA’s 5th Gen Leap’, ‘Unmanned Aerial Systems’, ‘RadarScape: Mapping the Invisible’, ‘Maritime Sentinel: A New Era of Surveillance & Safety’, ‘Sensors Suite for Fighter Aircraft’ and ‘Rakshak’. The Pavilion is displaying over 330 products which are categorised into 14 technology zones. It will provide an in-depth exploration of key defence areas, namely Advanced Materials & Composites; Surveillance & Reconnaissance Technology; Antenna & Microwave Technology; Soldier Support Systems; Combat Aircraft Technology; Corporate Directorates; Micro Electronic Devices, Computational Systems and Cyber Security; Land Systems & Munitions; Missile Technology; Next-Gen Combat Vehicles & Tactical Mobility; Photonics, Laser and Quantum Technology; Electronic Warfare & Communication; Simulation & Training Technology; and Aero Propulsion Technology. The indoor pavilion is also displaying the products developed under Technology Development Fund (TDF) Scheme being executed by DRDO.





The outdoor segment of DRDO pavilion is designed to demonstrate the real-world application of cutting-edge defence technologies featuring full-scale model of QRSAM Mobile Launcher Vehicle, Akash NG Launcher; Archer UAV 1:1 (Rustom-1); Air Droppable Survival and Rescue Kit (SARK); Emergency Escape Parachute System for Air Crew (EEPSA); Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS); Vehicle Mounted Jammer; Anti UAV (JAU) Entity of Project DHARASHAKTI, and VHF Radar. The demonstration of Dornier aircraft’s midlife upgrade is one of the main highlights of DRDO’s participation at the Aero Show. The upgraded Dornier is showcasing enhanced avionics, better fuel efficiency, advanced radar systems, enhanced manoeuvrability, integrated surveillance systems, and improved electronic warfare capabilities, reinforcing its role as a dependable asset of the Indian Air Force.





DRDO will conduct a seminar with the theme ‘DRDO Industry Synergy towards Viksit Bharat: Make in India - Make for World’ at Hall No. 2 on February 11, 2025. The seminar will foster industry engagement, promote self-reliance in defence and provide a boost to defence exports. Members of Academia, Indian Private Industry, Start-ups, PSUs, and DRDO will participate in this seminar. Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth will inaugurate the event and will release the Revised Policy for ToT, DRDO Policy for Harnessing Innovative Start-ups in Defence R&D and Compendium of DRDO Products for Export. During the seminar, Handing Over of Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology (LATOT) to Industries will also take place. At the event, Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO Dr. Samir V Kamat will chair a panel discussion on Opportunities for Industries in Defence Export to foster a collaborative environment for enhancing defence exports.





As a prelude to Aero India, DRDO also organised the 15th edition of the Biennial Aero India International Seminar in association with the Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI) during February 8-9, 2025 in Bangalore. The theme of the seminar was ‘Futuristic Aerospace Technologies: Challenges in Design Validation’, covering emerging trends in futuristic aerospace technologies and military airworthiness & certification: challenges in design and testing. This seminar provided valuable insights about cutting-edge technologies, a platform to explore collaborative research opportunities and forge strategic partnerships, while advancing the future of aerospace and defence technologies.





DRDO’s exhibition at Aero India 2025 is an excellent opportunity for the Indian aerospace community to foster the cause of indigenous development of military systems and technologies with the spirit of self-reliance & national pride. Working towards the vision of Samarth and Shashakt Bharat, DRDO is developing the indigenous capabilities of the country by equipping the Armed Forces with state-of-the-art technologies/equipment, and bolstering the defence sector through collaboration with the private sector.





PIB







