



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a significant two-day visit to the United States, which includes key meetings with influential figures such as President Donald Trump, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. This visit marks Modi's first trip to the US since Trump began his second term in office.





PM Modi's primary engagement is a bilateral meeting with President Trump at the White House. This meeting is expected to focus on enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, technology, defence, and immigration. Following their discussions, both leaders will hold a joint press conference and attend a dinner hosted by Trump.





PM Modi is also set to meet with National Security Advisor Michael Waltz. This meeting is anticipated to strengthen strategic cooperation between the US and India, particularly in light of Waltz's previous emphasis on India's role in US strategic interests.





Another highlight of Modi's visit is a meeting with Elon Musk. Reports suggest that they will discuss Starlink's plans for launching satellite broadband services in India, which has faced regulatory challenges in the past.





Interaction with Indian-Origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Modi is expected to engage with Ramaswamy, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump and recently ended his presidential campaign.





This visit occurs against a backdrop of heightened global challenges and aims to further solidify the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. PM Modi expressed his enthusiasm for this opportunity on social media, highlighting the importance of collaboration for mutual benefit. The meetings are seen as pivotal in setting the tone for future bilateral relations under Trump's administration.





Overall, PM Modi's engagements during this visit reflect a concerted effort to deepen ties between India and the United States amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics.





ANI







